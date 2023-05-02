Rome exhibition: Vita Dulcis. Fear and Desire in the Roman Empire

Palazzo delle Esposizioni in Rome stages the exhibition Vita Dulcis. Fear and Desire in the Roman Empire, from 22 April until 27 August.

The show juxtaposes contemporary art by Francesco Vezzoli with archaeological works from the National Roman Museum network, to the backdrop of 20th-century film footage set in ancient Rome.

Uniting classical with pop culture, this vibrant exhibition includes Vezzoli's luminous reinterpretations of iconic Roman sculptures as well as clips from movies including Cabiria, Satyricon and Gladiator.

For full details about the exhibition, curated by Vezzoli and Stéphane Verger, see Palazzo delle Esposizioni website.