  Rome exhibits paintings inspired by Naples in the 19th century
Exhibitions

Rome exhibits paintings inspired by Naples in the 19th century

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Napoli Ottocento from 27 March until 16 June.

The Scuderie del Quirinale hosts a major exhibition dedicated to the depiction of Naples and the surrounding area in paintings from the 19th century.

The works on display document the great cultural production of Naples in an era that stretched from the days of the Grand Tour to the outbreak of world war one.

European and American artists flocked to the city, fascinated by the ruins of Pompeii and Herculaneum, the sea, the mountains, Mount Vesuvius, the islands of Capri, Ischia and Procida, the coasts of Amalfi and Sorrento, the folklore, the splendour and decay of a bustling Neapolitan life in the 19th century.

The exhibition features paintings by artists including Edgar Degas, William Turner, Thomas Jones, John Singer Sargent, Anton van Pitloo, Giuseppe De Nittis and Mariano Fortuny.

For exhibition details see Scuderie del Quirinale website.

General Info

Address Via Ventiquattro Maggio, 16, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome exhibits paintings inspired by Naples in the 19th century

Via Ventiquattro Maggio, 16, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

