Rome celebrates Maritozzo Day

Rome holds the 2020 edition of Maritozzo Day.
Maritozzo Day, Rome's annual declaration of love for the maritozzo, takes place in the capital on Saturday 5 December.
Now in its fourth edition, Maritozzo Day is devoted to celebrating the popular Roman dessert, from the classic cream-filled version to more adventurous creations.
This year the format of the celebration will be different - due to covid-19 - with a mixture of digital events and socially-distanced tastings, recipes and home deliveries from artisan maritozzo makers.
Organisers Tavole Romane invite fans to head to their trusted maritozzo-makers (respecting covid-19 regulations), to "enjoy each bite, slowly" and posting maritozzo photos and videos on social media.
For full details see #maritozzoday Facebook event page.
