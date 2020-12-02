Rome celebrates Maritozzo Day

Rome holds the 2020 edition of Maritozzo Day.

Maritozzo Day, Rome's annual declaration of love for the maritozzo, takes place in the capital on Saturday 5 December.

Now in its fourth edition, Maritozzo Day is devoted to celebrating the popular Roman dessert, from the classic cream-filled version to more adventurous creations.

This year the format of the celebration will be different - due to covid-19 - with a mixture of digital events and socially-distanced tastings, recipes and home deliveries from artisan maritozzo makers.

Organisers Tavole Romane invite fans to head to their trusted maritozzo-makers (respecting covid-19 regulations), to "enjoy each bite, slowly" and posting maritozzo photos and videos on social media.

For full details see #maritozzoday Facebook event page.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72890
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Valentine's Day at Babingtons in Rome
Food

Valentine's Day at Babingtons in Rome

Valentine's Day chocolate festival in Umbria
Food

Valentine's Day chocolate festival in Umbria

Christmas breakfast at Babingtons in Rome
Food

Christmas breakfast at Babingtons in Rome

Maritozzo Day: Rome celebrates the maritozzo
Food

Maritozzo Day: Rome celebrates the maritozzo

Rome festival of Roman cuisine
Food

Rome festival of Roman cuisine

Tea-infused menu by Rome's youngest Michelin-starred chef at Babingtons
Food

Tea-infused menu by Rome's youngest Michelin-starred chef at Babingtons

Eurhop: Rome festival of craft beer
Food

Eurhop: Rome festival of craft beer

Eurochocolate: Perugia chocolate festival
Food

Eurochocolate: Perugia chocolate festival

Rome celebrates Aperol Spritz with festival
Food

Rome celebrates Aperol Spritz with festival

Roast chestnut festival at Vallerano near Rome
Food

Roast chestnut festival at Vallerano near Rome

Marino wine festival near Rome
Food

Marino wine festival near Rome

Roma Bar Show
Food

Roma Bar Show

Open Day at Mercato Testaccio
Food

Open Day at Mercato Testaccio

Taste of Roma 2019: Rome's gourmet food festival
Food

Taste of Roma 2019: Rome's gourmet food festival

Pizza Days: Rome pizza festival
Food

Pizza Days: Rome pizza festival