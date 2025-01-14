Modarte: A Celebration of Art and Fashion at Temple University Rome

Temple University Rome has announced the opening of its new Gallery of Art with Modarte: A Collaboration Between Fashion and Art.

This innovative exhibition highlights the creative partnerships between Atelier Sorelle Fontana, Carla Accardi & Antonio Sanfilippo, and Maison Valentino & Alfredo Pirri. The exhibition will inaugurate the gallery’s new space on Tuesday, January 14, at Via di San Sebastianello 16, near the Spanish Steps.

Situated in the historic Piazza di Spagna, Temple University Rome is positioned at the heart of a culturally rich area that has been a crossroads for art and commerce for centuries. Adjacent streets, such as Via Margutta and Via del Babuino, have been home to iconic artists like Picasso and Antonio Canova, further embedding the university into a legacy of creativity and innovation.

Modarte: Bridging Art and Fashion

The Modarte exhibition marks the beginning of a series investigating the synergies between the worlds of art and fashion. Highlights include:

Atelier Sorelle Fontana : Known for their pivotal role in Italian fashion, the Sorelle Fontana atelier hosted the groundbreaking competition 16 Painters for 16 Dresses in 1959, inviting artists such as Carla Accardi and Antonio Sanfilippo to design abstract-themed garments. The exhibition will feature works reminiscent of those originals, accompanied by archival materials, including photographs and videos of the competition.

: Known for their pivotal role in Italian fashion, the Sorelle Fontana atelier hosted the groundbreaking competition 16 Painters for 16 Dresses in 1959, inviting artists such as Carla Accardi and Antonio Sanfilippo to design abstract-themed garments. The exhibition will feature works reminiscent of those originals, accompanied by archival materials, including photographs and videos of the competition. Maison Valentino & Alfredo Pirri: The collaboration between Alfredo Pirri and Maison Valentino’s Creative Director, Alessandro Michele, is exemplified in the installation Passi. Originally created in 2003 and reinterpreted for Valentino’s Pavillon des Folies runway show in 2024, the artwork invites audience interaction, creating a sensory experience through fragmented glass.

Honoring Creativity and Legacy

The exhibition has been made possible through collaborations with the Fondazione Micol Fontana Foundation, Maison Valentino, and the Archivio Accardi Sanfilippo. Through this initiative, Temple University Rome celebrates the enduring connections between art and fashion, offering visitors an immersive experience that reflects Rome’s cultural vibrancy.

For additional information, inquiries can be directed to Shara Wasserman, Director of Exhibitions, at shara@temple.edu.

Temple University Rome Gallery of Art

Via di San Sebastianello 16

Rome, Italy

+39 06 3202808

rome.temple.edu