Exhibitions

Letizia Battaglia exhibition at Baths of Caracalla in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Letizia Battaglia Senza Fine from 27 May to 5 November.

The Baths of Caracalla hosts a tribute to Letizia Battaglia - the legendary Italian photographer best known for her powerful images of Mafia murder scenes and arrests in Sicily - who died last year aged 87.

Curated by Paolo Falcone, the exhibition features a selection of 92 large format photographs charting 50 years of Battaglia's photographic work (1971-2020) with iconic images as well as those that are less known or unpublished.

The exhibition, part of the Rome opera house summer festival at the Baths of Caracalla, coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Mafia attacks on the Roman churches of S. Giovanni in Laterano and S. Giorgio al Velabro.

Letizia Battaglia. L'arresto del feroce boss mafioso Leoluca Bagarella. Palermo, 1979.

 

The festival will host three evenings of talks dedicated to Battaglia, on 25 and 28 July and 1 August, along with the launch of the book Letizia Battaglia Senza Fine.

For exhibition visiting details see Coopculture website.

Cover image: Letizia Battaglia. Boris Giuliano, capo della Squadra Mobile, sul luogo di un omicidio a Piazza del Carmine. Palermo, 1978.

General Info

Address Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Letizia Battaglia exhibition at Baths of Caracalla in Rome

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

