The Rome Savoyards and Plays in Rome present The Odd Couple, Female Version at Teatro Le Salette from 7-11 June.
Directed by Sandra Provost, the English-language production is the official female version of Neil Simon's comic classic.
The cast, in order of appearance, includes Esmeralda Lundius, Fabiana De Rose, Rebecca Harold, Liz Craig, Gabriella Spadaro, Shelagh Stuchbery, Jonathan Hedley, James Blundell.
Performances take place Wed to Fri 7-9 June at 19.30, Sat and Sun 10-11 June at 17.00.
Tickets cost €15 full; reduced €12€ (students) and €13 (seniors). There is a €2 theatre season card / those who are already card holders for 2023 are exempt.
Booking is required, for more information and to reserve contact playsinrome@yahoo.com or 347-8248661.
English-language theatre in Rome: The Odd Couple, Female Version
Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy
