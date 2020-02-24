Irish céilí dance in Rome

1 March. The Irish Club of Rome is organising a traditional céilí dance at the Pontifical Irish College in Rome at 15.00 on Sunday 1 March.

The family-friendly event includes live music, tea and cake.

Tickets are available on the door, €5 for adults and kids go free.

For more details seeFacebook page.

General Info

Address Via dei Santi Quattro, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

Irish céilí dance in Rome

Via dei Santi Quattro, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69544
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

What to do in Rome in February 2020
Social

What to do in Rome in February 2020

What to do in Rome in January 2020

What to do in Rome in January 2020

What to do in Rome in December 2019
Social

What to do in Rome in December 2019

Scholars Pub Quiz Rome
Social

Scholars Pub Quiz Rome

What to do in Rome November 2019
Social

What to do in Rome November 2019

What to do in Rome in October 2019
Social

What to do in Rome in October 2019

What to do in Rome in September 2019
Social

What to do in Rome in September 2019

What to do in Rome in August 2019
Social

What to do in Rome in August 2019

Tram Depot Day in Rome
Social

Tram Depot Day in Rome

What to do in Rome in July 2019
Social

What to do in Rome in July 2019

What to do in Rome in June 2019
Social

What to do in Rome in June 2019

Aperol Spritz festival in Rome
Social

Aperol Spritz festival in Rome

Babingtons celebrates Queen Victoria in Rome
Social

Babingtons celebrates Queen Victoria in Rome

What to do in Rome in May 2019
Social

What to do in Rome in May 2019

What to do in Rome in April 2019
Social

What to do in Rome in April 2019