1 March. The Irish Club of Rome is organising a traditional céilí dance at the Pontifical Irish College in Rome at 15.00 on Sunday 1 March.
The family-friendly event includes live music, tea and cake.
Tickets are available on the door, €5 for adults and kids go free.
For more details seeFacebook page.
General Info
Via dei Santi Quattro, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italia
Irish céilí dance in Rome
Via dei Santi Quattro, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italia
