What's on Theatre

The English Theatre of Rome stages Eurydice at Teatro Arciliuto

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The English Theatre of Rome presents Eurydice by the award-winning US playwright Sarah Ruhl from 30 April until 14 May.

Directed by Carl Granieri and produced by Gaby Ford, the play will be held at the Teatro Arciliuto in Piazza di Montevecchio 5 near Piazza Navona.

In her celebrated adaptation, Sarah Ruhl reimagines the Orpheus legend, not through her husband's famous pilgrimage to the Underworld, but through the eyes of its heroine, Eurydice.

On the day of her wedding, Eurydice falls victim to a tragic accident. Ripped from her beloved Orpheus, the greatest musician alive, she is sent hurtling into a dreamlike underworld where she reunites with her dead father. Orpheus journeys to retrieve her, but Eurydice begins to discover that the price of living again can sometimes exceed the cost of staying dead.

Full of dark humour, lyrical beauty, and unexpected twists, Ruhl’s contemporary take on Greek myth transforms the tale into a visceral meditation on a love worth grieving for.

Named "One of the 25 Best American Plays of the Last 25 Years" by the New York Times in 2018, the Rome production of Eurydice features Lidia Fili Aicardi, James Blundell, Nicoletta Brunelli, Alessandra Gage, Paul Guerin, Duné Medros, and Dayane Mounsib.

"Exhilarating! A luminous retelling of the Orpheus myth, lush and limpid as a dream where both author and audience swim in the magical, sometimes menacing, and always thrilling flow of the unconscious." -- The New Yorker, 2008.

The play will be staged on the following dates:

Sun 30 April at 20.00
Thu 4 May at 20.00
Fri 5 May at 20.00
Sat 6 May at 17.00 (matinee only)
Sun 7 May at 20.00
Thu 11 May at 20.00
Fri 12 May at 20.00
Sat 13 May at 17.00 (matinee only)
Sun 14 May at 20.00

For full details and to make a reservation see website.

Address Piazza di Montevecchio, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

The English Theatre of Rome stages Eurydice at Teatro Arciliuto

Piazza di Montevecchio, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

