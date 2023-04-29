Summer concerts at Castello Chigi

15 June - 6 July 2023. This event at its third edition brings to Castel Fusano, a fascinating 17th-century residence surrounded by suggestive monumental pine forest in the Roman countryside, a rich programme of both Italian and international Rock and Blues artists.

Among the guests are Arianna Antinori one of the most interesting voices on the rock blues scene, the emerging artist Ilaria Argiolas, the popular music ensemble Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino and the progressive rock group Deshedus. The proceeds will be donated to the care of the trees of the Castle’s estate and to the planting of other indigenous tree species.