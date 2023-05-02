19.5 C
What's on Music

Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia: Rome concerts in May

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

May 2023 concerts with Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome.

Ecstasy
4-6 May
Markus Stenz conducts the orchestra and chorus of the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia, with piano Andrei Korobeinikov, performing music by Rachmaninoff, Fauré and Skrjabin. 4 May 19.30, 5 May 20.30, 6 May 18.00. All concerts in Sala S. Cecilia, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

Family Concert
7 May
Adriana Ferreira flute and Silvia Podrecca harp peform music by Saint-Saëns, Fauré, Marcel Tournier, Bernard Andrès, Ibert, Bizet, Eugène Bozza, Elio Pochettini, Nino Rota. Family concerts are aimed at a broad audience particularly young people and preceded by "down-to-earth introductory chats that serve as straightforward, helpful listening guides." Concerts last an hour at most, without intermission. Introduction at 11.30, concert 12.00. Sala Sinopoli, Auditorium Parco della Musica.

Bach: The Art of Fugue
7 May
Soloists of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia perform The Art of Fugue by Bach. Carlo Maria Parazzoli violin, Raffaele Mallozzi viola, Mauro Valli cello, Antonio Sciancalepore double bass, Francesco Bossone bassoon. Sala Sinopoli, 18.00.
Yuja Wang 
 

A Survivor from Warsaw
11-13 May
Mirga Grazynite-Tyla conducts the S. Cecilia Orchestra, with pianist Yuja Wang performing music by Beethoven, Lindberg and Weinberg. 11 May 19.30, 12 May 20.30, 13 May 18.00. All concerts Sala S. Cecilia.

Romantic Symphony
18-20 May
Herbert Blomstedt conducts the S. Cecilia Orchestra, music by Schubert and Bruckner. 18 May 19.30, 19 May 20.30, 20 May 18.00. All concerts Sala S. Cecilia.

Jakub Hrůša 
 

Transfigurations
27-28 May
Jakub Hrůša conducts the S. Cecilia Orchesta, with viola Antoine Tamestit, performing music by Strauss, Martinů and Martinů. 27 May 20.30, 28 May 18.00.

All concerts take place in the Auditorium Parco della Musica, Viale P. de Coubertin 30. For full details of tickets and performance times see S. Cecilia website.

Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

