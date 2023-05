On Saturday, May 6, The American University of Rome (AUR) will host its annual spring open day from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at its campus in Monteverde.

The open day provides the opportunity for Italian and ex-pat residents of Rome to take a look around the beautiful university overlooking the city center and to talk to professors, students, and staff about the benefits of attending an international, multicultural, American university in Italy.

This year, the university has formed a unique partnership with Gabriele Bonci, widely recognized as one of the greatest pizza makers in the world. Bonci, who, besides his hugely successful Rome pizzarium and panificio has an equally successful outlet in Chicago, USA, will be baking pizza al fresco in the AUR campus garden offering local and international visitors his specialty flavors of Rome.