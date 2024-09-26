Classical Guitar Concert showcasing Jonathan Gangi

A special event organized in partnership with The American Club of Rome showcasing proud Italian-American Dr. Jonathan Gangi.

The concert will include music written by Italian guitarist, and composer Mario Gangi, who is regarded as one of the most important guitarists and composers in Italy during his lifetime.

Jonathan Gangi is an associate professor of music (guitar) and artistic entrepreneurship at Pennsylvania State University. Dr. Gangi is the founding director of the guitar program at the Penn State School of Music and teaches classical guitar and chamber music.

As an artist, Gangi performed with the Raleigh Civic Chamber Orchestra as a guest soloist for Rodrigo's Concierto de Aranjuez, the Rantucci International Guitar Festival, the "Classical Minds" Guitar Festival, and the Guitfest 2022 at the Santa Cecilia Conservatory in Rome, among many others.

Gangi is also the founding director of the artistic entrepreneurship program at Penn State University, is a founding member of the Society for Arts Entrepreneurship Education and has published articles in the Journal of Arts Management, Law & Society, the Journal of Arts Entrepreneurship Research and Artivate: A Journal of Entrepreneurship in the Arts, among others.

You can reserve tickets here

Venue will be held in Viale Tranta Aprile, 6. See map below.