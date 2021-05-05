Banksy returns to Rome with new show at Chiostro del Bramante

Rome's Chiostro del Bramante presents ALL about BANKSY from 5 May until 9 January 2022.

The new exhibition, which follows an earlier Banksy show at Chiostro del Bramante, is dedicated to the anonymous British street artist known for powerful, satirical and thought-provoking murals.

The exhibition will feature about 250 artworks created between 1999 and 2020 - on loan from private collections - in addition to photographs and video footage providing insights into the world's most elusive artist.

For full information and visiting details see Chiostro del Bramante website.