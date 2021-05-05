Banksy returns to Rome with new show at Chiostro del Bramante

Rome's Chiostro del Bramante presents ALL about BANKSY from 5 May until 9 January 2022.

The new exhibition, which follows an earlier Banksy show at Chiostro del Bramante, is dedicated to the anonymous British street artist known for powerful, satirical and thought-provoking murals.

The exhibition will feature about 250 artworks created between 1999 and 2020 - on loan from private collections - in addition to photographs and video footage providing insights into the world's most elusive artist.

For full information and visiting details see Chiostro del Bramante website.

General Info

Address Arco della Pace, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Banksy returns to Rome with new show at Chiostro del Bramante

Arco della Pace, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74557
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Exhibition of 50 women artists at Italy's National Gallery of Modern Art in Rome
Exhibitions

Exhibition of 50 women artists at Italy's National Gallery of Modern Art in Rome

Josef Koudelka celebrates ancient Roman and Greek ruins in Rome exhibition
Exhibitions

Josef Koudelka celebrates ancient Roman and Greek ruins in Rome exhibition

Giovanni Gastel exhibition at MAXXI in Rome
Exhibitions

Giovanni Gastel exhibition at MAXXI in Rome

Rome fills museum with vintage toys in new exhibition
Exhibitions

Rome fills museum with vintage toys in new exhibition

Caravaggio exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Caravaggio exhibition in Rome

Domenico Bianchi exhibition at Lorcan O'Neill Gallery in Rome
Exhibitions

Domenico Bianchi exhibition at Lorcan O'Neill Gallery in Rome

Banksy exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Banksy exhibition in Rome

Rome: Open-air art exhibition in Villa Borghese
Exhibitions

Rome: Open-air art exhibition in Villa Borghese

Rome exhibition by Demetrio Di Grado
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition by Demetrio Di Grado

Rome exhibition by Anna Di Paola: Misero Blu
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition by Anna Di Paola: Misero Blu

Money go round exhibition at Rosso20sette in Rome
Exhibitions

Money go round exhibition at Rosso20sette in Rome

Sergio Leone exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Sergio Leone exhibition in Rome

House of the Rising Light at Dorothy Circus Gallery Rome
Exhibitions

House of the Rising Light at Dorothy Circus Gallery Rome

Reshaping Matter: online art event in Rome
Exhibitions

Reshaping Matter: online art event in Rome

Elliott Erwitt: Icons exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Elliott Erwitt: Icons exhibition in Rome