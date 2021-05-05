Banksy returns to Rome with new show at Chiostro del Bramante
Rome's Chiostro del Bramante presents ALL about BANKSY from 5 May until 9 January 2022.
The new exhibition, which follows an earlier Banksy show at Chiostro del Bramante, is dedicated to the anonymous British street artist known for powerful, satirical and thought-provoking murals.
The exhibition will feature about 250 artworks created between 1999 and 2020 - on loan from private collections - in addition to photographs and video footage providing insights into the world's most elusive artist.
For full information and visiting details see Chiostro del Bramante website.
Address Arco della Pace, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
