Josef Koudelka celebrates ancient Roman and Greek ruins in Rome exhibition

Radici by Josef Koudelka on display at Ara Pacis until 16 May.

Rome's Ara Pacis Museum dedicates an exhibition to Josef Koudelka, the award-winning Czech photographer and member of the Magnum Photos agency, with more than 100 spectacular images of ancient Roman and Greek heritage.

The exhibition highlights Koudelka's photographic journey in search of the roots of our history in the most important archaeological sites in the Mediterranean.

For full exhibition information including visiting details see Ara Pacis website.

Cover image: Amman, Giordania, 2012 © Josef Koudelka Magnum Photos.

General Info

Address Lungotevere in Augusta, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Website http://www.arapacis.it/

View on Map

Josef Koudelka celebrates ancient Roman and Greek ruins in Rome exhibition

Lungotevere in Augusta, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73694
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Giovanni Gastel exhibition at MAXXI in Rome
Exhibitions

Giovanni Gastel exhibition at MAXXI in Rome

Rome fills museum with vintage toys in new exhibition
Exhibitions

Rome fills museum with vintage toys in new exhibition

Caravaggio exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Caravaggio exhibition in Rome

Domenico Bianchi exhibition at Lorcan O'Neill Gallery in Rome
Exhibitions

Domenico Bianchi exhibition at Lorcan O'Neill Gallery in Rome

Banksy exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Banksy exhibition in Rome

Rome: Open-air art exhibition in Villa Borghese
Exhibitions

Rome: Open-air art exhibition in Villa Borghese

Rome exhibition by Demetrio Di Grado
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition by Demetrio Di Grado

Rome exhibition by Anna Di Paola: Misero Blu
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition by Anna Di Paola: Misero Blu

Money go round exhibition at Rosso20sette in Rome
Exhibitions

Money go round exhibition at Rosso20sette in Rome

Sergio Leone exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Sergio Leone exhibition in Rome

House of the Rising Light at Dorothy Circus Gallery Rome
Exhibitions

House of the Rising Light at Dorothy Circus Gallery Rome

Reshaping Matter: online art event in Rome
Exhibitions

Reshaping Matter: online art event in Rome

Elliott Erwitt: Icons exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Elliott Erwitt: Icons exhibition in Rome

Ara Güler exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Ara Güler exhibition in Rome

Rafael Silveira at Dorothy Circus Gallery in Rome
Exhibitions

Rafael Silveira at Dorothy Circus Gallery in Rome