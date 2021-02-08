Josef Koudelka celebrates ancient Roman and Greek ruins in Rome exhibition

Radici by Josef Koudelka on display at Ara Pacis until 16 May.

Rome's Ara Pacis Museum dedicates an exhibition to Josef Koudelka, the award-winning Czech photographer and member of the Magnum Photos agency, with more than 100 spectacular images of ancient Roman and Greek heritage.

The exhibition highlights Koudelka's photographic journey in search of the roots of our history in the most important archaeological sites in the Mediterranean.

For full exhibition information including visiting details see Ara Pacis website.

Cover image: Amman, Giordania, 2012 © Josef Koudelka Magnum Photos.