Vatican resumes train trips to Castel Gandolfo

Train from Vatican City to the Pontifical Villas of Castel Gandolfo every Saturday.

The Vatican has resumed train trips to the Pontifical Villas at Castel Gandolfo, the historic papal retreat in the hills about 25 km south-east of Rome.

Every Saturday from April until the end of October a train will connect the tiny railway station at Vatican City with Albano Laziale, where passengers will be met a shuttle bus taking them to the papal gardens.

With spectacular views over Lake Albano, the 30-hectare Barberini gardens at Castel Gandolfo feature ancient Roman ruins dating back to Emperor Domitian as well as a square of holly oaks, paths of roses and aromatic herbs, and a magnolia garden.

The Pontifical Villas at Castel Gandolfo. Photo credit: Gonzalo Buzonni / Shutterstock.com.

Castel Gandolfo has been a holiday refuge for popes since the 17th century however Pope Francis chose to break with tradition by spending summers at his S. Marta residence in the Vatican.

The papal retreat was opened to the public for the first time in 2014.

The Vaticano Full Day tour package begins at 08.00 with a visit to the Vatican Museums and the Vatican Gardens, with audio-guides available.

The tour group then boards a train from the Vatican City train station, which is linked to Stazione S. Pietro across the bridge in Italy.

Photo credit: Amy Corti / Shutterstock.com.

Visitors can explore the Villa Barberini gardens with audio-guides before meeting up in the late afternoon to make their way back to St Peter's train station in Rome, where they will arrive at about 18.30.

The train trips take place each Saturday until 29 October (except on 16 April), with additional dates of Monday 25 April (Festa della Liberazione) and Thursday 2 June (Festa della Repubblica).

The total package costs €43 per person, with reduced rates for families. For full details of ticket prices and various tour options see Vatican Museums website.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76700
Previous article Rome reopens underground Roman houses on Caelian Hill

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's Fiumicino airport unveils new routes for summer 2022
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino airport unveils new routes for summer 2022

Italy train ticket sales hit by cyber attack
Travel

Italy train ticket sales hit by cyber attack

Rome Fiumicino airport to develop direct high-speed rail links with Italian cities
Travel

Rome Fiumicino airport to develop direct high-speed rail links with Italian cities

Italy eases covid travel rules for non-EU visitors from 1 March
Travel

Italy eases covid travel rules for non-EU visitors from 1 March

ITA Airways: MSC and Lufthansa offer to buy Italian airline
Travel

ITA Airways: MSC and Lufthansa offer to buy Italian airline

Italy imposes new travel rules over Christmas
Travel

Italy imposes new travel rules over Christmas

Qantas to fly direct from Italy to Australia
Travel

Qantas to fly direct from Italy to Australia

Italy police catch man who pulled emergency brakes on 100 trains
Travel

Italy police catch man who pulled emergency brakes on 100 trains

Travel between Italy and US opens up for vaccinated travellers
Travel

Travel between Italy and US opens up for vaccinated travellers

ITA Airways begins Rome-New York flights as US reopens to Italy travellers
Travel

ITA Airways begins Rome-New York flights as US reopens to Italy travellers

VoloCity: Rome airport to bring flying taxis to Italy
Travel

VoloCity: Rome airport to bring flying taxis to Italy

Campagna Romana: Exploring Rome's hinterland
Travel

Campagna Romana: Exploring Rome's hinterland

ITA: Alitalia protest blocks Rome airport motorway
Travel

ITA: Alitalia protest blocks Rome airport motorway

What it's like to visit Rome right now
Travel

What it's like to visit Rome right now

Italy Travel: Ryanair to launch new Rome routes as ITA gets ready for take-off
Travel

Italy Travel: Ryanair to launch new Rome routes as ITA gets ready for take-off