Italy's Frecce Tricolori jets to launch Rome Marathon

Rome marathon to be held on 19 March.

The 2023 edition of the Maratona di Roma will be launched on Sunday 19 March with a tenor singing the national anthem followed by a flypast over the Colosseum by Italy's Frecce Tricolori jets.

Famous for emitting plumes of the three colours from the Italian flag, the aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force takes to the skies to mark important events and public holidays in Italy.

The 42-km race begins and ends at the Colosseum, taking in around 30 landmarks on the way, from the Roman Forum to Castel S. Angelo and the Spanish Steps.

Parallel to the main event, there is the non-competitive “Stracittadina” 5-km fun run in the Circus Maximus area, and the charity Run4Rome relay race.

Il Colosseo, I Fori Imperiali, l'inno Nazionale, l'Altare della Patria, le Frecce Tricolori dell'@ItalianAirForce... non sono solo una lista di meraviglie, ma ciò che vi aspetterà alla partenza della Run Rome The Marathon 2023



More than 30,000 runners are expected to participate, reports Corriere dello Sport, with about 60 per cent coming from abroad.

The time limit for crossing the finish line is seven hours, and anyone who fails to reach the halfway mark within three and a half hours is required to give up.

Those who last the distance are rewarded with a medal as well as a goody bag and a foil wrap to stay warm.

Registration is open until 10 March, for full details see marathon website. Cover image: Salvatore Micillo / Shutterstock.com.