Travel between Italy and US to open up for vaccinated travellers

US will lift travel ban for vaccinated and covid-tested travellers from EU in November.

The United States is to welcome fully vaccinated and covid-tested air travellers from 33 countries including Italy - with effect from early November - ending a travel ban in place for the last 18 months.

Under the new rules unveiled by the Biden administration on Monday, travellers to the US will need proof of full vaccination as well as a negative covid-19 test within three days of departure.

Passengers will also be subject to contact tracing but there will be no quarantine requirement on arrival, reports USA Today.

US tourists are currently allowed to visit Italy, provided they undergo testing and are either vaccinated or recovered from covid-19, however the move has not been reciprocated.

In August the EU dropped the US from its safe travel list but the recommendation was non-binding and travellers are still permitted to visit Italy for non-essential travel, subject to the travel rules.

Washington's policy shift, announced by White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients, will see the US admit fully vaccinated air travellers from the 26 Schengen countries in Europe, including Italy, as well as Brazil, China, India, Iran, South Africa and the UK, reports Reuters.

American citizens who are not fully vaccinated will still be able to enter the US provided they show proof of a negative covid test within a day of travel.

“This new international travel system follows the science to keep Americans and international air travel safe,” Zients said.

“By requiring foreign nationals to be fully vaccinated in order to fly to the United States and in implementing additional strict safety protocols, we will protect Americans here at home and enhance the safety of international travel.”

The date when the new travel rules take effect - for now - is "early November", with details of the policy still to be outlined fully.

Travel restrictions on non-US citizens were first imposed on the EU in March 2020, by former president Donald Trump, before being extended by his successor, President Biden.

Washington has come under sustained pressure from European countries, business leaders and the hard-hit travel industry to ease the travel ban.

News that the ban is to be lifted was welcomed on Monday by the EU ambassador to the US Stavros Lambrinidis who tweeted: "Travel ban lifted! Vaccinated, pre-flight tested Europeans will again be able to travel to the US from November, just as vaccinated Americans are today allowed to travel to the EU."

The Italian government updates its travel rules periodically, based on the evolving epidemiological situation. The latest guidelines can be found - in English - on the website of Italy's foreign affairs ministry.

