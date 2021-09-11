What are Italy's travel rules for US tourists?

What are the latest entry requirements for American tourists travelling to Italy?

The European Union recently dropped the United States from its safe travel list, however US travellers are still permitted to visit Italy for any reason – including tourism – subject to certain travel rules.

Under Italy's updated travel regulations, valid until 25 October, visitors from the US may enter Italy if they present either a negative molecular PCR or rapid antigen test result carried out in the 72 hours prior to arrival in Italy, AND one of the following:

A vaccination certificate issued by the health authority of their country certifying full vaccination against covid-19 , completed at least 14 days prior to travel, with a vaccine recognised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

A medical certificate issued by their local health authorities confirming they have recovered from covid-19, dated no more than six months before departure.

The covid-19 vaccines authorised by the EMA are Pfizer-BioNtech, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, or AstraZeneca.

Travellers vaccinated in the US can prove this by showing the “white card” bearing the logo of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The certificates, which can be in digital or paper format, must be issued in one of the following languages: Italian, English, French or Spanish.

Travellers who are unable to present a valid vaccination or covid recovery certificate can still enter Italy but are required to self-isolate on arrival for five days and inform the prevention department of the relevant regional health authority.

At the end of the five-day quarantine period, travellers must then undergo an additional molecular PCR or rapid antigen test.

All passengers coming to Italy from the US are required to complete the online EU Digital Passport Locator Form.

Children aged six years or older, accompanied by a parent/guardian, are obliged to take the pre-departure covid test. However this does not apply to children under six.

The Italian government updates its travel rules periodically, based on the evolving epidemiological situation. The latest guidelines can be found - in English - on the website of Italy's foreign affairs ministry.

