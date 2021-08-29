Italy to scrap covid-19 quarantine for vaccinated travellers from UK

Quarantine for UK arrivals to be scrapped from 31 August.

Italy is to scrap the five-day quarantine for travellers from the UK who are fully vaccinated and show a negative covid-19 test.

The move will take effect from 31 August, the Italian health ministry announced last night.

The negative coronavirus test must be taken 48 hours before arriving in Italy, and it must have been at least 14 days since the traveller received the second vaccine dose of the covid vaccine.

The passenger locator form is also still required.

Under existing restrictions, in place until 30 August, travellers from the UK are required to show a negative covid test, undergo compulsory self-isolation for five days on arrival, and then take another negative covid test to be released from quarantine.

The measures had been introduced on 21 June in response to the threat from the Delta variant.

Italy's existing restrictions for travellers from other countries will remain in place.

For official information relating to the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website.
