Sicily hit by 4.3-magnitude earthquake near Palermo
No reports of casualties or damage in earthquake near Palermo.
A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck the northern coast of Sicily, near the capital Palermo, at 06.14 on the morning of Tuesday 31 August.
There are currently no reports of injuries or structural damage due to the earthquake whose magnitude was initially reported by media as 4.8 but was later revised to 4.3 by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).
[DATI #RIVISTI] #terremoto ML 4.3 ore 06:14 IT del 31-08-2021, Costa Siciliana centro settentrionale (Palermo) Prof=6Km #INGV_28137841 https://t.co/wk27jChYu8
— INGVterremoti (@INGVterremoti) August 31, 2021
The quake, which was followed by several light aftershocks, was reportedly felt strongly in Lascari, Campofelce di Roccella, Cafalù and Gratteri.
The tremor could affect train services to allow for the examination of tracks and rail infrastructure, as required when Italy registers earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 4.
This article is being updated.
