Sicily hit by 4.3-magnitude earthquake near Palermo

No reports of casualties or damage in earthquake near Palermo.

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck the northern coast of Sicily, near the capital Palermo, at 06.14 on the morning of Tuesday 31 August.

There are currently no reports of injuries or structural damage due to the earthquake whose magnitude was initially reported by media as 4.8 but was later revised to 4.3 by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

The quake, which was followed by several light aftershocks, was reportedly felt strongly in Lascari, Campofelce di Roccella, Cafalù and Gratteri.

The tremor could affect train services to allow for the examination of tracks and rail infrastructure, as required when Italy registers earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 4.

This article is being updated.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Hundreds of dead fish wash up in Rome's river Tiber
Environment

Hundreds of dead fish wash up in Rome's river Tiber

Rome commuters recycle 5 million plastic bottles in exchange for bus tickets
Environment

Rome commuters recycle 5 million plastic bottles in exchange for bus tickets

Italy wildfires: 'No BBQ' appeal over Ferragosto holiday
Environment

Italy wildfires: 'No BBQ' appeal over Ferragosto holiday

Italy issues heatwave warning for 17 cities on holiday weekend
Environment

Italy issues heatwave warning for 17 cities on holiday weekend

Italy heatwave hits record 48.8 degrees in Sicily
Environment

Italy heatwave hits record 48.8 degrees in Sicily

Wildfires rage in south of Italy amid record heatwave
Environment

Wildfires rage in south of Italy amid record heatwave

Italy enters 'hottest week of summer' amid extra risk of wildfires
Environment

Italy enters 'hottest week of summer' amid extra risk of wildfires

Italy's Mount Etna volcano erupts with dawn explosions of lava and ash clouds
Environment

Italy's Mount Etna volcano erupts with dawn explosions of lava and ash clouds

Sardinia wildfires force hundreds of evacuations
Environment

Sardinia wildfires force hundreds of evacuations

Italian farmers protest in Rome over wild boar emergency
Environment

Italian farmers protest in Rome over wild boar emergency

Italian volcanoes Etna and Stromboli erupt on same day
Environment

Italian volcanoes Etna and Stromboli erupt on same day

Rome turns to ladybirds to save the city's pine trees
Environment

Rome turns to ladybirds to save the city's pine trees

Two rare ibis make a nest on Rome rooftop
Environment

Two rare ibis make a nest on Rome rooftop

Wally the grey whale continues rare tour of Italy
Environment

Wally the grey whale continues rare tour of Italy

Lazio region funds race to save Rome's pines from deadly parasite
Environment

Lazio region funds race to save Rome's pines from deadly parasite