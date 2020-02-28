Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 1 March

Traffic restrictions on Sunday 1 March to battle smog in Rome.

Rome has banned motorists from driving within the fascia verde (green belt) on Sunday 1 March from 07.30 to 12.30, and from 16.30 until 20.30.

The traffic ban is designed to curb air pollution and is the fourth and final installment of the "Ecological Sunday" so far this year.

There are a number of exemptions to the ban, including electric cars and vehicles with special permits for disabled drivers.

For details see city website.