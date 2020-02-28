Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 1 March

Traffic restrictions on Sunday 1 March to battle smog in Rome.
Rome has banned motorists from driving within the fascia verde (green belt) on Sunday 1 March from 07.30 to 12.30, and from 16.30 until 20.30.
The traffic ban is designed to curb air pollution and is the fourth and final installment of the "Ecological Sunday" so far this year.
- Rome: Metro B to close early and at weekends
- Rome: Plastic bottles for bus tickets: city expands recycling scheme
There are a number of exemptions to the ban, including electric cars and vehicles with special permits for disabled drivers.
For details see city website.
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
London School is looking for a qualified English mother-tongue language teacher for its general and business English courses all over Rome.
AXA Elegant and Fully Furnished Townhouse
AXA - We have a beautiful and elegant fully furnished townhouse renting to referenced individuals for a longterm lease. It is in a very green and residential area in AXA. The hom...
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!
Aventino - We have an absolutely Amazing Penthouse on two floors renting very close to FAO. It is on the top two floors of a residential building with concierge. It is approximat...
English mother tongue offers English lessons in your own home. Adults or students/children. Individual or small groups. South Rome area.