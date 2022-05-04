Rome subway stations to get cash machines

ATMs to be installed in metro stations in the capital.

Rome is to install cash machines in 25 subway stations on the Metro A and B lines over the next few months, with works set to begin on 4 May.

There will be a total of 26 ATMs installed, including two at the central Spagna station, reports Rome online newspaper RomaToday.

The bank machines will be installed in areas away from the platforms, allowing commuters to withdraw cash without having to leave the station.

The Metro A stations that will soon have the service are Battistini, Cornelia, Baldo degli Ubaldi, Valle Aurelia, Cipro, Ottaviano, Lepanto, Flaminio, Spagna, Barberini, Repubblica, Termini, Vitttorio Emanuele, San Giovanni, Re di Roma and Anagnina.

The Metro B stations getting ATMs are Laurentina, EUR Fermi, S. Paolo, Piramide, Circo Massimo, Colosseo, Cavour and Tiburtina.

Photo credit: Eyesonmilan / Shutterstock.com.

