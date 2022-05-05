Italy's Mario Draghi to meet Mark Zuckerberg in Rome

Zuckerberg comes to Rome after visiting Siena, Milan and Turin.

Italy's prime minister Mario Draghi is to hold a meeting in Rome with Facebook founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday 5 May.

The meeting will reportedly take place in government offices at Palazzo Chigi at 10.00, according to Italian news reports.

After being spotted on the streets of Siena on Monday, Zuckerberg also travelled to Turin and Milan, where he met EssilorLuxottica chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio on Wednesday.

Zuckerberg with Leonardo Del Vecchio. Photo ANSA.

The pair discussed the partnership between Meta and the Italian-French eyewear giant to develop "plans for new smart glasses", Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

Thursday's meeting with Draghi will be the second official visit that Zuckerberg makes to an Italian prime minister after his 2016 encounter with then premier Matteo Renzi.

Zuckerberg with then Italian premier Matteo Renzi in 2016.

In 2012 Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan went to Italy on their honeymoon, travelling to Capri, Amalfi and Rome where the billionaire Facebook founder made headlines for not tipping in restaurants.