Florence rocked by 3.7 magnitude earthquake

Earthquake was also felt in Siena.

An earthquake measuring 3.7 in magnitude shook Florence at 17.50 on Tuesday 3 May.

The epicentre of the quake was in Impruneta, just south of the Tuscan capital, according to the Rome-based National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

There were no immediate reports of structural damage.

General Info

Address 50023 Impruneta, Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy

View on Map

