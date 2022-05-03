Florence rocked by 3.7 magnitude earthquake
Earthquake was also felt in Siena.An earthquake measuring 3.7 in magnitude shook Florence at 17.50 on Tuesday 3 May.
The epicentre of the quake was in Impruneta, just south of the Tuscan capital, according to the Rome-based National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).
[DATI #RIVISTI] #terremoto ML 3.7 ore 17:50 IT del 03-05-2022 a 4 km SW Impruneta (FI) Prof=10Km #INGV_30900271 https://t.co/MU7qtjImSzThere were no immediate reports of structural damage.
— INGVterremoti (@INGVterremoti) May 3, 2022
General Info
Address 50023 Impruneta, Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
View on Map
50023 Impruneta, Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
