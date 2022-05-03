Italy's museums welcome surge of visitors

Visitor numbers to many museums in Italy return to pre-covid levels.

Italy's state museums and archaeological sites welcomed a surge of visitors for the Free Museum Sunday on 1 May, with many venues seeing a return to pre-covid numbers of admissions.

The popular Domenica al Museo returned last month after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, with Sunday's edition coinciding with the May Day public holiday and the lifting of many of Italy's remaining covid restrictions.

Italian culture minister Dario Franceschini, who introduced the initiative in 2014, said the visitor numbers confirmed "the desire of Italians to rediscover beauty and to experience their cultural heritage."

The most visited state-run site on Sunday was the Archaeological Park of the Colosseum, which welcomed 23,706 people over the course of the day, the culture ministry said in a statement.

The second-most visited site was the Uffizi in Florence (23,594), followed by Pompeii (21,995), the Royal Palace of Naples (6,610) and the Archaeological Park of Paestum and Velia (5,963).

There was good news too for Rome's city-run museums and archaeological areas which had more admissions between 20 and 30 April than they did in the same period in 2019.

There were 65,430 visitors, compared to 62,943 three years ago, said the capital's culture councillor Miguel Gotor.

This number was boosted by the free opening of municipal museums on 21 April in honour of the city's 2,775th birthday.

Photo credit: Hunter Bliss Images / Shutterstock.com.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76839
Previous article Italy unveils €200 bonus for 28 million workers and pensioners

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy opens state museums for free on 1 May
Culture

Italy opens state museums for free on 1 May

Rome's Circus Maximus to host summer rock concerts, from Måneskin to Vasco Rossi
Culture

Rome's Circus Maximus to host summer rock concerts, from Måneskin to Vasco Rossi

Rome's 100 Painters return to Via Margutta
Culture

Rome's 100 Painters return to Via Margutta

Italy state museums free for Liberation Day on 25 April
Culture

Italy state museums free for Liberation Day on 25 April

Rome museums free for city's 2,775th birthday on 21 April
Culture

Rome museums free for city's 2,775th birthday on 21 April

Italy museums open on Easter holiday weekend
Culture

Italy museums open on Easter holiday weekend

Letizia Battaglia, Italian photographer who shot the Mafia, dies at 87
Culture

Letizia Battaglia, Italian photographer who shot the Mafia, dies at 87

Procida: Italian president inaugurates Italy's Capital of Culture 2022
Culture

Procida: Italian president inaugurates Italy's Capital of Culture 2022

Uffizi Italy's most visited museum in 2021
Culture

Uffizi Italy's most visited museum in 2021

Rome reopens underground Roman houses on Caelian Hill
Culture

Rome reopens underground Roman houses on Caelian Hill

Rome museums open for free on Sunday 3 April
Culture

Rome museums open for free on Sunday 3 April

Italy's Free Museum Sunday returns after two years
Culture

Italy's Free Museum Sunday returns after two years

Italy's secret sites open for FAI Spring Days 2022
Culture

Italy's secret sites open for FAI Spring Days 2022

Pesaro wins Italy's Capital of Culture 2024 title
Culture

Pesaro wins Italy's Capital of Culture 2024 title

The women in charge of Rome's museums
Culture

The women in charge of Rome's museums