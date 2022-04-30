Italy opens state museums for free on 1 May

Italy's Free Museum Sunday takes place on Labour Day.

Italy will open its state museums and archaeological sites for free on 1 May in the second edition of a monthly event which resumed in April for the first time in more than two years.

The May 2022 edition of the popular initiative coincides with International Workers' Day, a public holiday in Italy where it is known as Festa dei Lavoratori or Festa del Lavoro.

Domenica al Museo was discontinued in March 2020 at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic.

The return of the nationwide event comes as Italy continues to phase out covid restrictions, with 1 May the first day that visitors will no longer be required to wear masks in museums and cultural sites.

The obligation to have a covid Green Pass when visiting museums in Italy ended at the start of April.

Since being introduced in 2014, Domenica al Museo has attracted more than 17 million visitors, including residents of Italy and foreign visitors.

For full details of participating museums in Italy see culture ministry website.

Tourists visiting Rome this weekend should note that city-run museums will be closed on Sunday 1 May.

Cover image: Palazzo Altemps, Rome. Photo credit: Takashi Images / Shutterstock.com.