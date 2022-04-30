Italy bids farewell to covid Green Pass
Green Pass no longer required in vast majority of places from 1 May as Italy eases mask mandate.
Saturday 30 April effectively marks the end of the Green Pass system which at its height earlier this year was required for practically all aspects of life in Italy, including the workplace, with the exception of pharmacies and supermarkets.
When it was first introduced last June, a few weeks before the EU digital covid certificate, the Green Pass was designed primarily to allow people to attend large events, such as weddings, or to visit nursing homes.
However its scope was expanded progressively by the Italian government, steered by health minister Roberto Speranza and prime minister Mario Draghi.
The Green Pass was not without controversy and resulted in regular protests in cities around Italy, notably in Trieste where police turned water cannons on dockers staging a sit-in at the port last October.
Some protestors at No Green Pass rallies were criticised harshly for comparing themselves to Holocaust victims, including in Novara where dozens of people dressed in the style of Auschwitz prisoners.