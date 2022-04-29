Rome schools to serve Ukrainian menu
Chicken Kiev and Varenyky will be on the menu in Rome schools next week.
Children in Rome's city-run schools, from kindergarten up to junior high school, will be served a special Ukrainian menu from 2 May.
Each of the city's municipi, or boroughs, will serve Ukrainian specialities one day next week, beginning with schools in the centre on Monday, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.
The initiative aims to facilitate integration between children and open the door to a different culture, according to Rome online newspaper RomaToday.
It is also designed to welcome Ukrainian child refugees who have fled the Russian invasion of their country and arrived in Roman schools in recent weeks.
The variation to the children's regular menu will begin with Varenyky, a sort of ravioli filled with meat and cooked with butter, followed by the classic Chicken Kiev, served with a side dish of buttered potatoes.
Last month Rome issued a guide offering help to Ukrainian refugees arriving in the Italian capital as well as the symbolic gesture of decorating a subway train in the colours of the Ukraine flag with the word for "peace" written in Italian and Ukrainian.
Photo credit: MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com.
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Seeking Early Childhood Educator for immediate start
Ambrit International School in Rome is seeking a qualified Early Childhood educator. The candidate must be English mother-tongue and have an Italian work permit or an EU passport....
CONSULTANT FOR (RELIGIOUS) CONFERENCE CENTRE PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT
The head office of a female Catholic Religious Congregation seeks a consultant for a fixed period contract. The consultant will be responsible for supporting the planning and deve...
“La casetta dei pulcini” bilingual kindergarden in Grottarossa area is looking for a mothertongue or bilingual teacher (with an intermediate level of italian) to start immediately....
Seeking Summer Day Camp Counsellors in Rome
Alphabet International Camps is seeking positive, energetic camp counselors with a passion for working with kids aged 5 – 13. Candidates must be native English speakers and ideall...