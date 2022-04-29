Rome schools to serve Ukrainian menu

Chicken Kiev and Varenyky will be on the menu in Rome schools next week.

Children in Rome's city-run schools, from kindergarten up to junior high school, will be served a special Ukrainian menu from 2 May.

Each of the city's municipi, or boroughs, will serve Ukrainian specialities one day next week, beginning with schools in the centre on Monday, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The initiative aims to facilitate integration between children and open the door to a different culture, according to Rome online newspaper RomaToday.

It is also designed to welcome Ukrainian child refugees who have fled the Russian invasion of their country and arrived in Roman schools in recent weeks.

The variation to the children's regular menu will begin with Varenyky, a sort of ravioli filled with meat and cooked with butter, followed by the classic Chicken Kiev, served with a side dish of buttered potatoes.

Last month Rome issued a guide offering help to Ukrainian refugees arriving in the Italian capital as well as the symbolic gesture of decorating a subway train in the colours of the Ukraine flag with the word for "peace" written in Italian and Ukrainian.

Photo credit: MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com.
