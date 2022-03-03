Rome unveils Train for Ukraine on subway

Rome shows its solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

A subway train on Rome's underground line has been decorated with the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine's flag, with the word for "peace" in Italian and Ukrainian.

The train is in circulation on the capital's Metro A line since the morning of Thursday 3 March.

Rome's train for Ukraine. Photo Roma Capitale.

The "Train for Ukaine" initiative is designed to express Rome's "solidarity and closeness to the Ukrainian people in this dramatic historic moment", said the city's mobility councillor Eugenio Patanè.

"We want to say a decisive "No", with no ifs and buts, to the horrors of war", he added.

On Friday Rome's mayor Roberto Gualtieri will stage another candlelight procession, or fiaccolata, to call for peace in Ukraine and an end to the Russian invasion.

The march will begin at 19.30 at the Campidoglio and make its way to the Colossseum, following the same route as last week when large crowds turned out to show their support for Ukraine.