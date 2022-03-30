Italy's Free Museum Sunday returns after two years

Popular event has not taken place in Italy since February 2020.

Italy will resume its free opening of state museums and archaeological sites on the first Sunday of the month, starting on 3 April, the culture ministry has announced.

The popular Domenica al Museo initiative was discontinued in March 2020 at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic.

The return of the monthly nationwide event comes as Italy begins to phase out the covid restrictions that have been in place for more than two years.

As of 1 April, the covid Green Pass will no longer be required to visit museums in Italy however visitors will be obliged to wear masks until 30 April.

Since it was introduced in the summer of 2014, Domenica al Museo has attracted more than 17 million visitors, both Italian and foreign tourists.

Cover image: Palazzo Altemps, Rome. Photo credit: Takashi Images / Shutterstock.com.