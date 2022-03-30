Italy lifts covid Green Pass rules for visiting museums

Italy relaxes visiting rules for places of culture after covid state of emergency ends on 31 March.

Visitors to Italy's museums, galleries and archaeological sites will no longer be required to show a Green Pass certificate as of 1 April, however surgical masks must still be worn.

From 1-30 April the "Super" Green Pass, which excludes those who are not vaccinated against covid, is required to cinemas, theatres and concerts taking place indoors. FFP2 masks must be worn.

From 1-30 April the "basic" Green Pass, which can be obtained via a negative covid test, is required to attend outdoor film screenings, theatrical productions and concerts, with FFP2 masks also mandatory.