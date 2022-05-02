Rome sees return of tourists frolicking at famed fountains

Fines of up to €450 for dip in Rome fountains.

Rome has seen a flurry of headlines in recent weeks about foreign tourists disrespecting the city's cultural heritage, from crashing drones into landmark buildings to jumping into historic fountains.

The latest incident occurred on Friday afternoon when police caught a tourist in the waters of Bernini's Fountain of the Four Rivers in Piazza Navona.

In addition to receiving a fine, which can be up to €450, the tourist was handed a 'daspo' temporary ban from the area, reports Rome online newspaper RomaToday.

Also last week a man was filmed taking a midday dip in Bernini's Fountain of Triton in Piazza Barberini, without being caught by police, and two Dutch tourists were fined after getting into the Trevi Fountain.

Two weeks ago another incident made the news in Rome when a young female tourist - American according to some reports - stripped off and walked around Piazza Testaccio, sunbathing naked before cooling off in the Fontana delle Anfore. It is not clear whether the police intervened in this case.

The capital has not seen such a spate of fountain-related offences since before the covid pandemic when the then mayor Virginia Raggi lashed out against the "unacceptable" behaviour of "barbarian tourists" in 2019, warning: "Our monuments must be respected and Rome's historic fountains are not swimming pools."

Photo credit: The Art of Pics / Shutterstock.com.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76832
Previous article Where you need to wear a mask in Italy from 1 May

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome tourists fined for Trevi Fountain dip
Tourism

Rome tourists fined for Trevi Fountain dip

Tourist crashes drone into Rome landmark
Tourism

Tourist crashes drone into Rome landmark

Venice to launch booking system for tourists this summer
Tourism

Venice to launch booking system for tourists this summer

Italy: Tourists hit Leaning Tower of Pisa with drone
Tourism

Italy: Tourists hit Leaning Tower of Pisa with drone

What does traveling to Italy look like in 2022
Tourism

What does traveling to Italy look like in 2022

Italy: US tourists climb into Colosseum at night to drink beer
Tourism

Italy: US tourists climb into Colosseum at night to drink beer

Rome police fine tourists for late night dip in Bernini fountain
Tourism

Rome police fine tourists for late night dip in Bernini fountain

Tourists fined for bathing in historic Rome fountain
Tourism

Tourists fined for bathing in historic Rome fountain

Pompeii to open Roman 'fast food' diner to visitors
Tourism

Pompeii to open Roman 'fast food' diner to visitors

Rome's Colosseum welcomes up to 8,000 tourists a day
Tourism

Rome's Colosseum welcomes up to 8,000 tourists a day

Capri: Bus plunges off road and crashes onto beach
Tourism

Capri: Bus plunges off road and crashes onto beach

Italy eyes underwater tourism after discovery of 40 shipwrecks
Tourism

Italy eyes underwater tourism after discovery of 40 shipwrecks

Rome Fiumicino airport welcomes back tourists with Leonardo da Vinci mural
Tourism

Rome Fiumicino airport welcomes back tourists with Leonardo da Vinci mural

Florence Uffizi sends masterpieces to villages around Tuscany
Tourism

Florence Uffizi sends masterpieces to villages around Tuscany

The future of Italy's tourism industry
Tourism

The future of Italy's tourism industry