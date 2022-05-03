Italy unveils €200 bonus for 28 million workers and pensioners

Who is eligible for Italy's €200 bonus and when will it arrive?

Italian prime minister Mario Draghi on Monday unveiled a new package aimed at giving financial support to pensioners and workers with an annual income of less than €35,000.

Some 28 million people in Italy - including pensioners and low and middle income workers - are set to receive a one-off payment of €200 this summer.

The €200 "bonus" is part of a €14 billion stimulus plan which will be partly financed from a tax on additional profits made by energy companies due to rising prices.

Pensioners can expect an extra €200 in July while employees are due to recieve the bonus with their pay check "between June and July", according to economy and finance minister Daniele Franco.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76836
Previous article Italy PM Draghi slams Lavrov’s Hitler comment as 'obscene'

RELATED ARTICLES

What are NFTs and why are they trending
Economy

What are NFTs and why are they trending

Italy’s economy set to recover faster than expected
Economy

Italy’s economy set to recover faster than expected

Italy celebrates Ennio Morricone with new coin
Economy

Italy celebrates Ennio Morricone with new coin

No Delivery Day in Italy as riders strike for rights
Economy

No Delivery Day in Italy as riders strike for rights

Rome council votes against free market Bolkestein directive
Economy

Rome council votes against free market Bolkestein directive

Ryanair and easyJet cancel flights
Economy

Ryanair and easyJet cancel flights

Italy bank tax on foreign income suspended until 1 July
Economy

Italy bank tax on foreign income suspended until 1 July

Selling the family jewels
Economy

Selling the family jewels

Economic crisis hits Lazio households
Economy

Economic crisis hits Lazio households

Day of strikes and protests in Rome
Economy

Day of strikes and protests in Rome

Public transport strike in Rome
Economy

Public transport strike in Rome

Public transport strikes in Rome
Economy

Public transport strikes in Rome

Italy’s unions call strike for 12 December
Economy

Italy’s unions call strike for 12 December

Rome faces strikes and protests on 17 November
Economy

Rome faces strikes and protests on 17 November

Mario Draghi moves to the European Central Bank
Economy

Mario Draghi moves to the European Central Bank