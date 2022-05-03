Italy unveils €200 bonus for 28 million workers and pensioners
Who is eligible for Italy's €200 bonus and when will it arrive?
Italian prime minister Mario Draghi on Monday unveiled a new package aimed at giving financial support to pensioners and workers with an annual income of less than €35,000.
Some 28 million people in Italy - including pensioners and low and middle income workers - are set to receive a one-off payment of €200 this summer.
Presidente Draghi: Approvato un provvedimento di sostegno a 28 mln di italiani. Per i pensionati e lavoratori dipendenti che hanno un reddito fino a 35 mila euro ci sarà un #bonus uguale per tutti di 200 euro.— Palazzo_Chigi (@Palazzo_Chigi) May 2, 2022
The €200 "bonus" is part of a €14 billion stimulus plan which will be partly financed from a tax on additional profits made by energy companies due to rising prices.
Pensioners can expect an extra €200 in July while employees are due to recieve the bonus with their pay check "between June and July", according to economy and finance minister Daniele Franco.
