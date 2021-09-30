Italy’s economy set to recover faster than expected

Italy PM Draghi credits covid vaccinations as key factor in recovery.

Italy's economy is set to bounce back stronger than expected, according to an updated economic forecast announced by premier Mario Draghi on Wednesday.

Italy's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to increase by 6 per cent this year, higher than the initial budget figures projecting growth of 4.5 per cent. There is a 4.7 per cent increase in GDP forecast in 2022.

"The economic outlook is far better than what we ourselves thought it might be five months ago" - said Draghi - "Now there is confidence in Italy, among Italians and in the rest of the world."

The news comes after Italy's economy contracted by almost 9 per cent in 2020 due to the turmoil caused by covid-19 lockdowns.

Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio is also better than expected, projected at 9.4 per cent this year and set to fall to 5.6 per cent in 2022, before falling to 3.9 per cent in 2023 and 3.3 per cent in 2024, reports news agency ANSA.

"The most important challenge is to make growth fair and sustainable, lasting, structural, at higher growth rates than those before the pandemic which were really very low and were at the root of the continuing economic crisis", said Draghi.

In addition to the boost provided by government interventions and strong exports, Draghi credited Italy's vaccination campaign as a key factor behind the nation's economic recovery, stressing that the covid vaccine "is the only sure way to protect ourselves and our loved ones."
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75656
Previous article October in Rome: what is Ottobrata Romana?

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy celebrates Ennio Morricone with new coin
Economy

Italy celebrates Ennio Morricone with new coin

No Delivery Day in Italy as riders strike for rights
Economy

No Delivery Day in Italy as riders strike for rights

Rome council votes against free market Bolkestein directive
Economy

Rome council votes against free market Bolkestein directive

Ryanair and easyJet cancel flights
Economy

Ryanair and easyJet cancel flights

Italy bank tax on foreign income suspended until 1 July
Economy

Italy bank tax on foreign income suspended until 1 July

Selling the family jewels
Economy

Selling the family jewels

Economic crisis hits Lazio households
Economy

Economic crisis hits Lazio households

Day of strikes and protests in Rome
Economy

Day of strikes and protests in Rome

Public transport strike in Rome
Economy

Public transport strike in Rome

Public transport strikes in Rome
Economy

Public transport strikes in Rome

Italy’s unions call strike for 12 December
Economy

Italy’s unions call strike for 12 December

Rome faces strikes and protests on 17 November
Economy

Rome faces strikes and protests on 17 November

Mario Draghi moves to the European Central Bank
Economy

Mario Draghi moves to the European Central Bank

It’s census time
Economy

It’s census time

Strikes hit Italy on 6 September
Economy

Strikes hit Italy on 6 September