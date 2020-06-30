Rome restarts Leonardo Express train to Fiumicino airport

Express shuttle train runs again between Fiumicino and Termini Station.

Rome's Fiumicino airport is once again connected by train to the city's central station Termini with the return of the Leonardo Express non-stop shuttles.

The service, which had been suspended for more than three months due to the covid-19 emergency, resumed on 29 June, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The trains run every hour and the journey takes 32 minutes, with the first shuttle leaving Termini at 05.35 and the last leaving at 22.35.

The first Leonardo Express leaves Fiumicino in the direction of Termini at 06.35 with the last train departing at 23.23.

The express service will operate a total of 36 train journeys each day, compared to the 126 journeys it operated before the coronavirus emergency.

Photo credit: TK Kurikawa / Shutterstock.com.

Rome restarts Leonardo Express train to Fiumicino airport

Roma Termini, Piazza dei Cinquecento, 1, 00185 Roma RM, Italy
