Phone card from 1994 found in the sand: On Socials 'So that's how they clean beaches?'

Giulio Betti, a CNR researcher – National Research Council in Italy- has made collectors' eyes shine, and environmentalists' anger rise, by publishing a picture of a telephone card dating back to the 90s.

More precisely the telephone cards dates back to 1994, according to the expiration date shown on the "Sip"card, the old Telecom, that customers used for telephone calls from public booths.

"I was fixing my bike when I noticed it in the vegetation," he told a journalist that contacted him.

If, for some, the post has aroused good memories of the times when telephone booths were still used, others got alarmed: "So this is how they clean the beaches?"

General Info

Address Mojito Beach Bar, Bibbona, Province of Livorno, Italy

View on Map

Mojito Beach Bar, Bibbona, Province of Livorno, Italy

