Sperm whale trapped in fishing net off the Aeolian Islands gets rescued by divers

A sperm whale trapped in a fishing net off the coast of Salina, in the Aeolian Islands, was rescued and freed by the Cost Guard and a group of divers. 

The biologist Monica Blasi, who runs a centre for the study of cetaceans and turtles on the Sicilian island, alerted the Coast Guard.

The biologist and her collaborators were on their way to Stromboli to carry out the periodic inspection of the sea turtle nesting sites.

Six miles northeast of Salina she spotted a male sperm whale about 10 meters long on the sea surface with its tail fin completely wrapped in fishing net.

The Coast Guard sent a rescue boat to the area and asked a team of local divers for help.

The divers removed the net setting the animal free.

The fishing net was heaved on board the military unit and was confiscated as it was used illegally to catch fish species such as tuna and swordfish.

The sperm whale was monitored at sea for a while and then was left free to join three others who had been waiting for it at a distance.

Aeolian Islands, Province of Messina, Italy

