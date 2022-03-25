Rome bus and metro strike on 29 March

Rome strike to affect bus, metro, tram and light rail services.

Commuters in Rome face a 24-hour public transport strike, organised by the Faisa Cisal trade union, on Tuesday 29 March.

The strike will affect Rome's network of buses, trams and metro operated by municipal transport provider ATAC, as well as the light rail services Roma-Lido, Termini-Centocelle and Roma-Civitacastellana-Viterbo.

Public transport services will be guaranteed during the busiest rush hour periods in the morning and evening: up to 08.30 and from 17.00 until 20.00.

Bus services provided by Roma TPL in the suburbs will not be affected by Tuesday's strike.

For full details see the city's mobility agency website.

Photo credit: Christian Vinces / Shutterstock.com.