Ukrainian refugees travel free on Rome public transport

Ukrainians will need STP code for free public transport in Rome.

Ukrainians arriving in Rome after fleeing the Russian invasion of their homeland can travel for free on the capital's buses, metro, tram and light-rail services operated by municipal transport provider ATAC.

The news was announced by Rome transport councillor Eugenio Patanè who said that ATAC is working to issue an "ad hoc Metrebus electronic ticket" to access turnstiles on the underground.

The move comes after the city decked out a subway train in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine's flag, along with the word for "peace" in Italian and Ukrainian.

To avail of free travel on ATAC services, Ukrainian refugees will need an STP code (Straniero Temporaneamente Presente or temporarily present foreign national) which also grants free access to Italy's public health system.

Information on how to get an STP can be obtained by contacting the Lazio Region on 800118800 or by consulting the Salute Lazio website.

For more details about the free travel arrangement see the ATAC website.

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985.
