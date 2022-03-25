Rome to host 'most beautiful marathon in the world' on 27 March

Maratona di Roma 2022 dedicated to peace in Ukraine.

Rome will hold the 27th edition of the Maratona di Roma on Sunday 27 March, under the banner 'Veni Run Vici'.

The 42-km race begins and ends near the Colosseum, taking in around 30 landmarks on the way, from Castel S. Angelo to the Spanish Steps.

Describing it as "the most beautiful marathon in the world", Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri said: "No one else can offer such an extraordinary route."

More than 10,000 people have signed up for the marathon, with women runners making up 20 per cent, according to the city website.

Around half of the participants are non-Italians, coming from about 100 different countries. France is the best represented, with around 1,000 runners, followed by the UK, Spain and the US.

Alongide the main event, there is the non-competitive “Stracittadina” 5-km fun run in the Circus Maximus area, and the charity Run4Rome relay race.

The time limit for crossing the finish line is seven hours, and anyone who fails to reach the halfway mark within three and a half hours is required to give up.

Those who last the distance however are rewarded with a medal, a goody bag and a foil wrap to stay warm.

The sporting event will result in road closures and major traffic disruption in the capital on Sunday.

For full details see marathon websiteCover image: 2019 Maratona di Roma. Photo Vannicelli / FIDAL.

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy fails to qualify for second World Cup in a row
Sport

Italy fails to qualify for second World Cup in a row

Italy's Marcell Jacobs wins 60m race with new European record
Sport

Italy's Marcell Jacobs wins 60m race with new European record

Rugby: Italy beat Wales to end 7-year wait for Six Nations win
Sport

Rugby: Italy beat Wales to end 7-year wait for Six Nations win

Six Nations Rugby: Italy face Scotland in Rome
Sport

Six Nations Rugby: Italy face Scotland in Rome

Rome in March means Marathons
Sport

Rome in March means Marathons

Tennis star Djokovic can play in Italy 'if he wants'
Sport

Tennis star Djokovic can play in Italy 'if he wants'

Differences between American Football and 'soccer'
Sport

Differences between American Football and 'soccer'

Rugby: Italy beat England in Six Nations Under-20s
Sport

Rugby: Italy beat England in Six Nations Under-20s

Rome plan for Italy champ Jacobs to relive Olympic race at Colosseum
Sport

Rome plan for Italy champ Jacobs to relive Olympic race at Colosseum

Beijing 2022: Italy wins Olympic gold in curling
Sport

Beijing 2022: Italy wins Olympic gold in curling

Rugby: Italy to play two Six Nations 2022 games in Rome
Sport

Rugby: Italy to play two Six Nations 2022 games in Rome

Beijing 2022: Italy sends 118 athletes to Winter Olympics
Sport

Beijing 2022: Italy sends 118 athletes to Winter Olympics

Italy gets ready for Rugby Six Nations 2022 in Rome
Sport

Italy gets ready for Rugby Six Nations 2022 in Rome

Rome tennis star Berrettini first Italian man to reach Australian Open semi-finals
Sport

Rome tennis star Berrettini first Italian man to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Italy PM hails 2021 as extraordinary year for Italian sport
Sport

Italy PM hails 2021 as extraordinary year for Italian sport