Rome to host 'most beautiful marathon in the world' on 27 March

Maratona di Roma 2022 dedicated to peace in Ukraine.

Rome will hold the 27th edition of the Maratona di Roma on Sunday 27 March, under the banner 'Veni Run Vici'.

The 42-km race begins and ends near the Colosseum, taking in around 30 landmarks on the way, from Castel S. Angelo to the Spanish Steps.

Describing it as "the most beautiful marathon in the world", Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri said: "No one else can offer such an extraordinary route."

More than 10,000 people have signed up for the marathon, with women runners making up 20 per cent, according to the city website.

Around half of the participants are non-Italians, coming from about 100 different countries. France is the best represented, with around 1,000 runners, followed by the UK, Spain and the US.

Alongide the main event, there is the non-competitive “Stracittadina” 5-km fun run in the Circus Maximus area, and the charity Run4Rome relay race.

The time limit for crossing the finish line is seven hours, and anyone who fails to reach the halfway mark within three and a half hours is required to give up.

Those who last the distance however are rewarded with a medal, a goody bag and a foil wrap to stay warm.

The sporting event will result in road closures and major traffic disruption in the capital on Sunday.

For full details see marathon website. Cover image: 2019 Maratona di Roma. Photo Vannicelli / FIDAL.