Rome's Fiumicino airport unveils direct high-speed rail links with Naples and Florence

Plans to let passengers check-in baggage in railway stations before boarding their flight in Rome.

Rome's Fiumicino airport, known officially as Leonardo da Vinci, has three new direct high-speed connections with Naples and Florence as part of a major development to link rail and air travel for its passengers.

The new Frecciarossa services comprise two running to and from Napoli Centrale and Napoli Afragola and one departing from S. Maria Novella in Florence, Rome's airport management company Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) said in a statement.

The Trenitalia connections, which came into operation on 11 July, have been added to existing Frecce services to and from Venice, Padua, Bologna, Florence and Rome, along with the Leonardo Express direct between Fiumicino and Rome Termini, and the various regional connections on the FL1 Fiumicino Airport - Rome - Orte line.

AdR also announced plans to allow air passengers "in the near future" to carry out check-in operations - including their baggage - directly in the train stations connected with Fiumicino.

Trenitalia and AdR say they studied the train timetables to identify the best integration between high-speed trains and intercontinental flights passing through Italy's largest airport, with the aim of consolidating Fiumicino's role as a smart hub.

The multiple award-winning airport boasts that the new direct high-speed rail links will allow passengers to leave Naples or Florence by train at dawn and be in New York in the early afternoon.

General Info

Address Via dell'Aeroporto di Fiumicino, 00054 Fiumicino RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome's Fiumicino airport unveils direct high-speed rail links with Naples and Florence

Via dell'Aeroporto di Fiumicino, 00054 Fiumicino RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77199
Previous article Festa de’ Noantri: Rome's ancient religious tradition in Trastevere

RELATED ARTICLES

Ryanair cabin crew to strike in Italy on 17 July
Travel

Ryanair cabin crew to strike in Italy on 17 July

Bisentina Island, jewel of Italy's Lake Bolsena, reopens to visitors
Travel

Bisentina Island, jewel of Italy's Lake Bolsena, reopens to visitors

Rome's Fiumicino rated Best Airport in Europe for fourth time
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino rated Best Airport in Europe for fourth time

Ryanair, easyJet and Volotea cabin crew to strike in Italy on 25 June
Travel

Ryanair, easyJet and Volotea cabin crew to strike in Italy on 25 June

Qantas to fly direct from Italy to Australia
Travel

Qantas to fly direct from Italy to Australia

Eataly opens at Rome's Fiumicino airport
Travel

Eataly opens at Rome's Fiumicino airport

Rome's Fiumicino airport opens major new boarding area
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino airport opens major new boarding area

Covid: Italy confirms mask mandate on planes until 15 June
Travel

Covid: Italy confirms mask mandate on planes until 15 June

Where to find Italy's Blue Flag beaches in Italy in 2022
Blog

Where to find Italy's Blue Flag beaches in Italy in 2022

Vatican resumes train trips to Castel Gandolfo
Travel

Vatican resumes train trips to Castel Gandolfo

Rome's Fiumicino airport unveils new routes for summer 2022
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino airport unveils new routes for summer 2022

Italy train ticket sales hit by cyber attack
Travel

Italy train ticket sales hit by cyber attack

Rome Fiumicino airport to develop direct high-speed rail links with Italian cities
Travel

Rome Fiumicino airport to develop direct high-speed rail links with Italian cities

Italy eases covid travel rules for non-EU visitors from 1 March
Travel

Italy eases covid travel rules for non-EU visitors from 1 March

ITA Airways: MSC and Lufthansa offer to buy Italian airline
Travel

ITA Airways: MSC and Lufthansa offer to buy Italian airline