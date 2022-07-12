Rome's Fiumicino airport unveils direct high-speed rail links with Naples and Florence

Plans to let passengers check-in baggage in railway stations before boarding their flight in Rome.

Rome's Fiumicino airport, known officially as Leonardo da Vinci, has three new direct high-speed connections with Naples and Florence as part of a major development to link rail and air travel for its passengers.

The new Frecciarossa services comprise two running to and from Napoli Centrale and Napoli Afragola and one departing from S. Maria Novella in Florence, Rome's airport management company Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) said in a statement.

The Trenitalia connections, which came into operation on 11 July, have been added to existing Frecce services to and from Venice, Padua, Bologna, Florence and Rome, along with the Leonardo Express direct between Fiumicino and Rome Termini, and the various regional connections on the FL1 Fiumicino Airport - Rome - Orte line.

Da ieri tre nuove corse Frecciarossa Alta Velocità collegheranno Napoli Centrale, Napoli Afragola e Firenze Santa Maria Novella con l’aeroporto di Fiumicino.



Questi i primi risultati concreti dell’accordo sulla mobilità sostenibile.



AdR also announced plans to allow air passengers "in the near future" to carry out check-in operations - including their baggage - directly in the train stations connected with Fiumicino.

Trenitalia and AdR say they studied the train timetables to identify the best integration between high-speed trains and intercontinental flights passing through Italy's largest airport, with the aim of consolidating Fiumicino's role as a smart hub.

The multiple award-winning airport boasts that the new direct high-speed rail links will allow passengers to leave Naples or Florence by train at dawn and be in New York in the early afternoon.