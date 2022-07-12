Italy approves fourth dose of covid vaccine for over-60s

AIFA gives green light to "second booster" for over-60s after approval from EMA.

Italy has begun offering a fourth dose of the covid vaccine to the over-60s, as well as to those considered most at risk from the virus, Italian health minister Roberto Speranza said on Monday.

Until now the fourth dose of the vaccine, or "second booster", has only been available in Italy to those aged over 80.

The decision to offer a fourth dose to people aged between 60 and 79 follows approval from Italy's medicines agency AIFA, in line with recommendations from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

In order for over-60s to receive the fourth dose, a minimum of four months (120 days) must have passed since their third dose, or "first booster", according to the health ministry website.

For official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy (in English) see the health ministry website.

Photo credit: DELBO ANDREA / Shutterstock.com.