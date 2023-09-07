23.2 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 07 September 2023
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Santa Cecilia 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome launches annual €50 travel pass for under 19s
News Transport

Rome launches annual €50 travel pass for under 19s

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Discount travel pass available from 7 September.

Rome residents aged between 11 and 19 can avail of an annual travel pass for the capital's entire local public transport network at the discounted price of €50, the city said.

The initiative, which comes into effect from Thursday 7 September, is open to all 11- to 19-year-old residents (under 10s are free) for the annual rate of €50.

There is no deadline or "click day" to buy the new discounted ticket which can be purchased via the website of Rome public transport provider ATAC.

The ticket is available regardless of family income and there is no need to present the ISEE document showing the overall economic situation of households.

The travel pass can be used on all ATAC buses, subways and trams, on Rome TPL buses, Cotral buses and on regional trains serving urban routes. Children under 10 travel for free.

Rome mayor Roberto Gaultieri said the "revolutionary" initiative offers "young Romans the opportunity to move around the city at very low cost, just €4 a month, in a sustainable way".

Describing the measure as a "concrete help for families", he said the city would continue to "encourage the use of local public transport, improving it and making it more efficient day after day."

For more details see the city website.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Transport

Rome cuts number of rental e-scooters as new rules kick in

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces Friday train strike after five railway workers killed

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Train hits and kills five railway workers in north Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome's Metro A subway resumes full service

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome's Metro A subway faces partial closures in August

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy to offer free taxis home from night clubs in trial scheme

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome's Ponte di Ferro closes for works ahead of Jubilee 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces local public transport strikes on Monday 24 July

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -