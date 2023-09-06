Italy faces airport staff strike on Friday 8 September

ITA Airways cancels 30 flights on Friday.

Air travellers in Italy face significant disruption on Friday 8 September due to a nationwide 24-hour strike by airport ground staff and baggage handlers.

The industrial action, called by various trade unions, will involve airport workers and ground crew from 00.01 until 23.59 on Friday.

The strike is expected to cause widespread delays and has resulted in ITA Airways cancelling 30 domestic flights.

A seguito dello sciopero dei lavoratori del comparto aereo e delle società di handling di venerdì 8 settembre 2023, siamo costretti a effettuare alcune modifiche al nostro operativo, cancellando 30 voli Nazionali. Qui la lista dei voli coinvolti https://t.co/YT29iC0XvZ pic.twitter.com/IYczbqbrm1 — ITA Airways Risponde (@ITAAirways) September 4, 2023

The reasons for the strike include demands for greater job security and the renewal of a national collective labour contract that expired six years ago.

Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC assures air travellers that flights are guaranteed during strikes from 07.00-10.00 and 18.00-21.00.

The ENAC website also contains a list of international and domestic flights that are guaranteed to take off on Friday.

For official information about upcoming strikes in Italy see transport ministry website.