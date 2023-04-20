14 C
News Transport

Rail chaos in Italy after goods train derails near Florence

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Nobody injured in train accident.

Rail commuters in Italy faced major disruption on Thursday after the wagon of a freight train derailed in Tuscany, leading to the suspension of trains between Firenze Castello and Bologna.

There was nobody injured in the incident, which occurred between Sesto Fiorentino and Firenze Castello, in the early hours of Thursday.

However there was significant damage caused to rail infrastructure, according to the news website of Ferrovie dello Stato.

The accident has interrupted high-speed (Alta Velocità) services between north and south Italy, including the Milan-Rome and Venice-Rome routes and on the Florence-Prato-Viareggio regional line.

Some north-bound high-speed services are guaranteed as far as Florence with some south-bound services running as far as Bologna - according to FS News - and a substitute bus service has been activated between Florence and Prato.

The incident has led to massive delays for commuters in north and south Italy, with the partial and total cancellation of multiple high-speed and regional journeys on Thursday.

Technicians are at work to fix the line affected by the derailment, with the restoration of high-speed services expected in the early afternoon, according to state broadcaster RAI News.

Photo Polizia dello Stato

JCU 1400x360

