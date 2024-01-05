Italy faces strike by airport staff on Monday 8 January

ITA Airways cancels 20 flights due to strike.

Air travellers in Italy face disruption on Monday 8 January due to a nationwide 24-hour strike by airport security staff and baggage handlers.

The strike will involve baggage handlers in Milan (Linate and Malpensa) and Florence as well as security staff at Rome Fiumicino, Venice and Treviso airports.

ITA Airways says it has been forced to cancel 20 domestic flights due to Monday's strike, with a list of the cancelled flights available on its website.

A seguito della proclamazione dello sciopero di 24 ore delle società Handling di Milano e Firenze e delle società di security di Fiumicino e Venezia previsto per il lunedì 8 Gennaio siamo costretti a cancellare 20 voli nazionali. Qui la lista aggiornata https://t.co/JGxvAjYIVs pic.twitter.com/xK55GnHe2C— ITA Airways Risponde (@ITAAirways) January 4, 2024

The Italian civil aviation authority ENAC reminds air travellers that during strikes in Italy flights are guaranteed from 07.00-10.00 and 18.00-21.00.

For official information about upcoming strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

Photo: photosounds / Shutterstock.com