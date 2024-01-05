15.3 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 05 January 2024
Italy's news in English
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
AOSR H1 1920 x 116
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome zoo welcomes birth of rare Sumatran tiger
News Animals

Rome zoo welcomes birth of rare Sumatran tiger

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Tiger cub is not yet visible to the public.

Rome's Bioparco zoo has announced the birth of a female Sumatran tiger, a critically endangered species native to the tropical forests of the Indonesian island.

The tiger cub, born to mother Tila and father Kasih, is described by the Bioparco as being in good health and "very lively" but is not visible to the public yet.

The Bioparco says the birth of the animal is of great significance as it is estimated that there are fewer than 600 Sumatran tigers left living in the wild.

The cub's mother Tila was born in 2011 at Chester Zoo in England and came to Rome from Heidelberg Zoo in Germany, while the father Kasih was born in 2014 at Beauval Zoo in France.

The Sumatran tiger, a tiger subspecies, is at risk of extinction due to poaching, habitat loss and human-wildlife conflict.

Ambrit 724 x 450
AOSR H3 1920 x 190
AOSR H3 1920 x 190
AOSR H3 1920 x 190
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RIS H5 1400x360

More like this
Related

Animals

Lilly: 'World's oldest dog' turns 24 in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Animals

Italy faces calls to ban use of wild animals in circuses

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Animals

Escaped circus lion near Rome caught after hours on the loose

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Animals

Love has no age: Rome promotes adoption of old dogs and cats

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Animals

Italy: Bear cubs seen together one week after mother shot dead

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Animals

Italian bear killer under armed guard after death threats

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Animals

Italy's race to save missing cubs after mother bear Amarena shot dead

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Animals Top stories

Italy mourns Amarena the bear, shot dead in Abruzzo

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -