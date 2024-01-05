Dog's age yet to be verified by Guinness Book of Records.
Italy is home to the oldest dog in the world, according to the owners of Lilly who celebrated their pet's 24th birthday in a town near Naples on New Year's Day.
The Acanfora family held a party for Lilly at their home in Torre Annunziata complete with a cake decorated with the number 112, the dog's equivalent age in human years.
Lilly, a small mixed-breed dog, was found abandoned as a puppy at a motorway rest area over New Year in 2000.
Lilly's owners, who say the dog is "one of us", celebrate her birthday each year on 1 January even though it is not clear when exactly their pet was born.
The family's claim has yet to be verified by the Guinness Book of Records which currently lists Spike, a Chihuahua cross born in Ohio in November 1999, as the oldest dog in the world.
Photo Sky TG24
General Info
View on Map
Lilly: 'World's oldest dog' turns 24 in Italy
80058 Torre Annunziata, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Maintenance Technician / Technicien(ne) à l’entretien
English Mother Tongue Searching For Work
New Year - Looking for a New Job
American Student in Rome looking for part time work