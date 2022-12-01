Rome public transport to be hit by Italy's general strike on Friday

Rome faces venerdì nero due to transport strike.

Rome commuters face widespread disruption to public transport services on Friday 2 December as part of a 24-hour national general strike.

The industrial action will affect subways, buses and trams operated by Rome public transport provider ATAC from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 until the end of service.

Roma TPL and Cotral bus services in the city suburbs and greater Rome area will also be at risk during the same times, with ATAC night buses at risk of not running on the night between Thursday and Friday.

Rail workers employed by Trenitalia are set to strike between 21.00 on Thursday until the same time the next evening, however train services will be guaranteed during peak travel times on Friday.

The nationwide strike action has been called by trade unions over a range of issues including wages, working conditions and employment contracts, with strikes programmed at different times across Italy.

In addition to public transport, the strikes will affect services provided by as well as airports, schools, health services, logistics, motorways and rubbish collection.

For transport updates in Rome see the capital's mobility website.

Photo credit: Only Fabrizio / Shutterstock.com.