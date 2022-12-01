5.5 C
World AIDS Day: Rome offers free HIV tests

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Free screening in Rome for HIV and Hepatitis C.

On the occasion of World AIDS Day, Rome's Villa Maraini Foundation will offer free screening for HIV and Hepatitis C at Via Torre Annunziata 1 on 1 December.

A mobile test centre will be offering the tests outside the town hall building in the Prenestino area, from 10.00 to 14.00, in collaboration with the city and biopharmaceutical company Gilead.

The screening is part of the 'Meet, Test and Treat - continuum of care' campaign, and results are ready in about 20 minutes.

Held annually since 1988, World AIDS Day is an opportunity for people around the world to unite in the fight against HIV, show their support for people living with HIV and commemorate those who have died of the disease.

People in Italy with concerns about HIV/AIDS can call the Istituto Superiore di Sanità free-phone AIDS helpline, tel. 800861061, on 1 December from 09.00 to 19.00.

The line’s expert operators are on hand to answer questions and offer advice in Italian and English, Monday to Friday from 13.00 to 18.00.

There is also a Skype contact, "uniticontrolaids", and an email address, tvalis@iss.it, dedicated to people with hearing difficulties.

For data and useful information about AIDS and HIV in Italy see the Italian health ministry website.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

